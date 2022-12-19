Niles Community Schools closed Monday due to transportation shortages

Niles Community Schools
Niles Community Schools(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools were closed on Monday, Dec. 19, due to a transportation shortage.

Niles Community Schools isn’t the only district in Michiana that has had to close schools or move to eLearning recently. Last week, Edwardsburg Public Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, and Warsaw Community Schools had to implement remote learning for some or all of its students for similar reasons.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Christmas Eve: Blizzard Possible
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
Police lights
2 found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected
Doctors at the South Bend Clinic are seeing new cases of POTS every single day.
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

Sander Ray
South Bend man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for armed robbery of liquor store, cell phone store
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Harley
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Harley
Back in July, emergency officials were called to the 3000 S. block of County Road 1075 East on...
North Liberty man arrested, charged with murder of 3-month-old baby in Fulton County