Michiana celebrates the first day of Hanukkah

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday marks the first day of Hanukkah, and all across Michiana, families are illuminating their homes. Still, with antisemitism casting a shadow across our nation, many agree that the Festival of Lights could not have come at a better time.

“Hanukkah, in many ways, is about the mitzvah of our actions, to beat back darkness, the darkness of hate, the darkness of racism and bigotry,” Executive Producer of the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley Moshe Kruger said. “As the great Dr. Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot drive out Darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Local Jewish Faith and community leaders came together at the Jon Hunt Plaza in South Bend to celebrate Hanukkah (Meaning Dedication in Hebrew), commemorating the restoration of Jewish worship at the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 164 BCE.

“Hanukkah is about bringing people together, and I think a night like tonight, where you saw the whole community come together and show that light outweighs the darkness,” WNDU Producer Jordan Gould said. “The true meaning of Hanukkah, and really to let the light shine the way in our community and our lives.”

According to Hebrew scripture, after Judah Maccabee purified the temple by removing all of the idols installed by invaders, Maccabee and his followers sought oil for the temple’s menorah so that the sanctuary could be rededicated. The Maccabees found only enough oil for a single day, but Miraculously, that tiny amount of oil burned for eight days until a new supply could be obtained.

“This is a holiday that’s important to the Jewish Community, and it’s something that shares lessons for the entire community in terms of, in the darkest days, there will be light, South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D) said.”

Over the next eight days, Jewish people will celebrate by lighting one candle every night, giving gifts, eating delicious foods, praying, spending time with family, and other specific traditions for the various sects of Judaism.

The Hanukkah menorah includes nine candles, one for each day the oil burned, and a shammes (“helper candle”) in the middle that is used to light the others.

“I think it’s a time to stand together, unite, show our pride, and love for each other, and love for humanity,” Gould added. “That’s what this time of year is really about. And not just Hanukkah, but Christmas, people coming together. If you celebrate Kwanzaa, whatever it might be, really just coming together, families, friends, all together uniting as one and loving each other.”

Regardless of which holiday you celebrate in December, it’s important to remember that all these celebrations are centered around coming together and being thankful for each other.

But this year’s Festival of Lights comes as we’re seeing an increase in antisemitism from public figures and athletes, but local leaders want to clarify that hate and bigotry have no place in South Bend.

“In South Bend, we’re proud that we are a community that celebrates diversity, celebrates our differences,” Mayor Mueller said. “We can learn from one another, and we’re better off because we’re all in this community together. And so, that’s something that is not necessarily true about every community, but we do hope that South Bend can be a model for and a light for the rest of the country to follow.”

To all our Jewish viewers, friends, and families, Happy Hanukkah.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.