Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion.

Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.

Jorgensen says her family’s annual Christmas open house continues to give joy to family and friends, and for her, that is reason enough to keep it going.

“We host an annual open house, and we invite our family and friends to come in because everyone wants to see what we have here, and it really does give them something to; kind of a vision of hope of what the Christmas season is all about, but this year we especially had some folks who came and said this was the highlight of their year,” said WNDU Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen. “Like, this gave them hope, a place of safety, it really renewed them for the upcoming year, and I think that’s really important. What we do here is not just for our own family, getting to sit around and enjoy it, but it’s for the community and for our friends and our family, who get to share in it with us.”

Each year, one of the trees honors a local organization, this year’s being Riverbend Cancer Services. The family has been collecting items and donations to help patients currently undergoing treatment.

“So every tree, all 81, really has its own story,” said Jorgensen. “Things and different items have been collected onto it over the years. We lost my husband’s mother earlier this year, so we actually have the tree that she had at her home with her ornaments, and so now it’s here at our home. But every year, at our open house, we also collect donations for a different organization. This year, because of that, we decided to collect donations for RiverBend Cancer Services. So, everyone brought donations around our Friendship Tree, which they also bring ornaments from their family, so it’s just a wonderful collection, but that’s really our way to give back and to bring the community in to do so too.”

The Jorgensen’s also recorded a virtual tour of the Christmas Tree Extravaganza, so people who could not attend could view the Winter Wonderland that is the Jorgensen home during the holidays.

