Keep heart health in mind when shoveling snow this season, experts say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plenty of danger comes with winter weather.

Icy roads and low visibility are top of the list!

But research shows many of us face an increased risk of a heart attack when shoveling snow! According to the American Heart Association, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test.

Studies show that heart rates can exceed 85 percent of the maximum heart rate.

Along with the physical demand of shoveling snow comes the cold temperatures which can increase blood pressure and constrict coronary arteries.

This, along with other factors, are what experts say increases the risk for acute cardiac events.

“We have a population in our country that a lot of people are not in good shape, and so you take someone who is not really used to doing a lot of physical activity and then they’re sort of forced to do that because we get a lot of snow,” said Dr. Bob Cassady, South Bend Clinic. “If you’re not used to doing a lot of activity, don’t go shovel snow for two hours, maybe go out for five to 10 minutes and shovel. And then take a break. See how you feel. If you feel okay, okay maybe go back out and do it again. But take it slowly.”

Common signs of a heart attack include crushing chest pain, or pain that travels to the arm and neck area, sometimes there are no symptoms at all!

Experts say that healthy lifestyle choices help lower the risk of heart disease.

