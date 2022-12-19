Keep heart health in mind when shoveling snow this season, experts say

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plenty of danger comes with winter weather.

Icy roads and low visibility are top of the list!

But research shows many of us face an increased risk of a heart attack when shoveling snow! According to the American Heart Association, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test.

Studies show that heart rates can exceed 85 percent of the maximum heart rate.

Along with the physical demand of shoveling snow comes the cold temperatures which can increase blood pressure and constrict coronary arteries.

This, along with other factors, are what experts say increases the risk for acute cardiac events.

“We have a population in our country that a lot of people are not in good shape, and so you take someone who is not really used to doing a lot of physical activity and then they’re sort of forced to do that because we get a lot of snow,” said Dr. Bob Cassady, South Bend Clinic. “If you’re not used to doing a lot of activity, don’t go shovel snow for two hours, maybe go out for five to 10 minutes and shovel. And then take a break. See how you feel. If you feel okay, okay maybe go back out and do it again. But take it slowly.”

Common signs of a heart attack include crushing chest pain, or pain that travels to the arm and neck area, sometimes there are no symptoms at all!

Experts say that healthy lifestyle choices help lower the risk of heart disease.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Christmas Eve
Police lights
2 found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected
Darren Corbett
North Liberty man arrested, charged with murder of 3-month-old baby in Fulton County
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
Doctors at the South Bend Clinic are seeing new cases of POTS every single day.
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines

Latest News

CDC approves bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to...
Ask the Doctor: Stomach bug relief, blue light glasses, vitamins for mood swings
Indiana reports first pediatric flu death of the season
IU Health is experiencing long wait times in its urgent care facilities as flu and RSV cases...
Urgent care centers dealing with long wait times across the state