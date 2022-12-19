Health experts concerned about rise in vape use among teens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, youth e-cigarette use, also colloquially known as “vaping,” remains a serious health problem.

A study from the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research concluded that while actual tobacco use for teenagers remains at record lows, vape use exceeds other substances such as alcohol and marijuana.

This year’s study finds that an alarming 7.8 percent of 8th-graders admit to vaping in the past month. The study also found that 1 in 5 high school seniors (20.7 percent) vaped nicotine in the same time frame.

Experts believe these trends result from a 2009 federal ban, as flavored tobacco banned by the Obama Administration created a void and that e-cigarette companies filled that gap by focusing on fruity flavors.

“We have seen the cigarette smoking rate go way down, with young people, but what’s happened is all the flavors moved to the vapes and the e-cigarettes, and so that addiction has really upticked with the young people because flavors are what they like,” said Sandi Pontius, a tobacco education coordinator with Smoke-Free St. Joe. “That’s the intention of the tobacco industry, using flavors to lure youth into their addiction.”

Pontius suggested crossword puzzles, going for a walk, or anything else to keep you preoccupied while first fighting the cravings for nicotine.

“The real trick of quitting smoking is you really have to be intentional about it,” Pontius said. “You have to know what you’re going to fill those 10 minutes with, and if you don’t have something, some kind of technique, to know what you’re going to do with that time when you get those withdrawals, it’s hard to think of something if you don’t have it ahead of time.”

If you’re trying to quit tobacco or vaping, reach out to Quit Now Indiana or call 1800-Quit-Now.

The CDC also provides services to help stop smoking and vaping.

Pontius is also available to be contacted for those struggling at 574-335-4699.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.