Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to transfer to Arizona State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After learning earlier this month that Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne would enter the transfer portal, we’re now learning that he has a new home.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pyne’s next destination is Arizona State. Sources told ESPN that Pyne visited ASU over the weekend and clicked with first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Pyne, who took over as the starter for the Fighting Irish after Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending injury during the team’s second game of the season, led the Irish to an 8-2 record in his 10 starts —including a 4-1 record against Top 25 teams.

Pyne has three years of eligibility remaining.

