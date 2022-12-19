Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to transfer to Arizona State

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After learning earlier this month that Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne would enter the transfer portal, we’re now learning that he has a new home.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pyne’s next destination is Arizona State. Sources told ESPN that Pyne visited ASU over the weekend and clicked with first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Pyne, who took over as the starter for the Fighting Irish after Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending injury during the team’s second game of the season, led the Irish to an 8-2 record in his 10 starts —including a 4-1 record against Top 25 teams.

Pyne has three years of eligibility remaining.

