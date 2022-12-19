‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program’ providing meals to students on weekends, school breaks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many students in Michiana rely on school for their daily meals.

Which is why Christmas break can be scary and filled with anxiety for some kids.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been bridging that gap with the ‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program,’ which provides nutritious meals for kids on the weekends and school breaks.

The program has been around since 2009, and now serves 45 schools and more than 2,600 students.

The Jordan Automotive Group has been the presenting sponsor of the program since the beginning.

“This is an important program, we can’t do this work without our presenting sponsor and really people who want to help feed hungry kids,” said Marijo Martinec, CEO & Executive Director. “It’s $3.50 a week. That’s the cost of a coffee, and you can give kids the tools to a better future.”

You can donate to the ‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program’ by clicking here.

