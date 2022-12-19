Bulldogs bully Irish in Atlanta, 77-62

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:10 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s men’s basketball team took their 4th loss of the season Sunday, falling to the University of Georgia in a neutral site game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Nate Laszewski led the way for the Irish with 20 points, and earned praise from head coach Mike Brey postgame for his gritty performance.

The outside shot was falling at a good clip for Notre Dame as they nailed 11 of their 23 attempts from deep -- good for just under 48%.

But the Irish turned the ball over 15 times to Geogria’s one, while also getting out-rebounded by a double-digit margin. The Bulldogs created 11 second-chance points while the Irish were only able to muster 5.

The Irish proceed further south for their next game, a December 21st clash with conference foe Florida State.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

