Big win for Irish women’s hoops in ACC opener vs Virginia Tech

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - A top-10 battle in Blacksburg saw the visiting Fighting Irish hand the Virginia Tech Hokies their first loss of the season Sunday.

#5 Notre Dame won 63-52 over #6 Virginia Tech, with point guard Olivia Miles leading the way yet again. Miles posted team-highs in points (16), rebounds (13), & assists (7).

The team also survived a frigid night from outside on their way to victory, knocking down just one shot from deep in eight tries.

Notre Dame improves to 9-1 on the season; they’ll return to South Bend for a game on Wednesday, December 21st against Western Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Christmas Eve: Blizzard Possible
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Doctors at the South Bend Clinic are seeing new cases of POTS every single day.
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Bulldogs bully Irish in Atlanta, 77-62
Shumate played for the team in the early 70′s and is one of a small handful of Irish players to...
Irish fall to Marquette; induct John Shumate into Ring of Honor
Notre Dame's Olivia Miles (5) and Lauren Ebo (33) smile as they walk off the court after an...
Blowout win takes Irish into brief break
The Notre Dame Leprechaun runs onto the court with an ND flag before an NCAA college basketball...
Notre Dame takes down Boston University, 81-75