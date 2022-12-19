Big win for Irish women’s hoops in ACC opener vs Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - A top-10 battle in Blacksburg saw the visiting Fighting Irish hand the Virginia Tech Hokies their first loss of the season Sunday.

#5 Notre Dame won 63-52 over #6 Virginia Tech, with point guard Olivia Miles leading the way yet again. Miles posted team-highs in points (16), rebounds (13), & assists (7).

The team also survived a frigid night from outside on their way to victory, knocking down just one shot from deep in eight tries.

Notre Dame improves to 9-1 on the season; they’ll return to South Bend for a game on Wednesday, December 21st against Western Michigan.

