Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday.

Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments.

There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene.

The investigation found the woman was shot on the second floor inside the apartments and then dragged downstairs.

Where she was left in the walkway.

Her name has not been released.

Police believe the woman had a relationship with 32-year-old Michael Delaney.

He is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Benton Township police or Crime Stoppers

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Christmas Eve: Blizzard Possible
Doctors at the South Bend Clinic are seeing new cases of POTS every single day.
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Police are searching for Michael Delaney in connection with a shooting death in Berrien County.
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Along with murder, Darren Corbett is charged with aggravated battery resulting in the death of...
Akron man arrested on murder charge
Along with murder, Darren Corbett is charged with aggravated battery resulting in the death of...
Akron man charged with murder
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather