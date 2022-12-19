Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday.

Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments.

There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene.

The investigation found the woman was shot on the second floor inside the apartments and then dragged downstairs.

Where she was left in the walkway.

Her name has not been released.

Police believe the woman had a relationship with 32-year-old Michael Delaney.

He is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Benton Township police or Crime Stoppers

