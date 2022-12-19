Akron man arrested on murder charge

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Walkerton police arrested an Akron man Saturday on charges he murdered a minor.

They arrested 32-year-old Darren Scott Corbett, formerly of Walkerton.

He was arrested in Walkerton.

Along with murder, he’s charged with aggravated battery resulting in death of a child and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

He was being held in the Fulton County jail without bond on Sunday.

Further details were not available.

It wasn’t known when he will make an initial court appearance.

