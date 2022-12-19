8th annual ‘Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner’ brings in hundreds

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) -The Indiana Black Expo chapter of Elkhart hosted its eighth annual ‘Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner’.

It all took place at the historic Roosevelt gym. The dinner is held on the Sunday before Christmas, as a reminder that the best place to be around the holidays is with family.

All the food given out today was donated by the good people of Elkhart, to help give folks a warm meal during the holiday season.

The I.B.E projects about 300 people came to enjoy the free dinner and still had room for seconds.

“Today is our 8th annual, we call it ‘Feed Our Friends event’. Because calling people homeless or needy is kind of offensive to me,” said president of the I.B.E Elkhart Chapter Robert Taylor. “These are our friends, we don’t know what may come today or tomorrow. We never know when well be in this position, so we all friends and family.”

I.B.E also added a new feature for this years dinner. By incorporating a food pantry provided by Cultivate Food Rescue, a non-profit ‘devoted to ending the cycle of hunger in the local communities of northern Indiana’. Many received other food items like cake, bread, and frozen food items to take as they left the gym.

The was the I.B.E’s has held over 60 events this year. They look for many different ways to give back to the community.

