2nd Chance Pet: Harley

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Harley!

Harley is 7 years old and is hoping to find a new home for the holidays. Stanton says Harley is well-mannered and she loves cuddles! To find out more about Harley, watch the video above!

To adopt Harley or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at (574) 255-4726 or stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

