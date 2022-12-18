Tri-State Holiday Classic features handful of Michiana hoops squads

Tri State Classic features handful of Michiana hoops teams including South Bend Riley, Niles, Edwardsburg and Elkhart
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The first Tri-State Holiday Classic, held at Southwest Michigan College, featured 8 teams from 3 states competing in a full day of high school basketball action.

A handful of Michiana-based teams comprised most of the slate, including: South Bend Riley, Dowagiac, Benton Harbor, Elkhart, Niles and Edwardsburg.

Here are the scores from Saturday’s games:

South Bend Riley 43, Niles 29

Hillcrest 36, Lawton 19

Dowagiac 46, South Bend Riley 17

Benton Harbor 36, Hillcrest 29

Elkhart 66, Edwardsburg 52

