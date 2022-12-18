Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall

Parking spots were hard to come by on Super Saturday at the University Park Mall.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holidays right around the corner, Michiana residents are checking some things off their lists with some last-minute shopping.

The University Park Mall parking lot was bustling as Super Saturday is one of the year’s busiest shopping days.

Whether it was last-minute gifts or the entire wish list, the giving spirit was on full display.

One holiday shopper told 16 News Now what the holiday season means to her.

“It’s about just sharing the joy and being with your family, trying to do something nice for them, even though it’s like a Hallmark holiday, just being able to give someone else a gift and see how happy they get; It’s just rewarding,” Michiana Resident Tatyanna said. “And it’s not a matter of the price tag or how big or extravagant the gift is; it’s a matter of the thought behind it.”

Retailers are anticipating another busy day, and with snow expected to fall overnight, 16 News Now wants to remind folks to stay safe so we can all celebrate the holiday together.

