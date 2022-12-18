Sunday Morning Spotlight: International Soccer Academy of America

By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details after the International Soccer Academy of America stopped by the studio for our Sunday Morning Spotlight.

The Academy’s founder Ethan Hunt and student Alejandra joined our own Jack Springgate to tell us why I.S.A.A. truly goes beyond U.S. borders.

They’ll be heading to Las Vegas next week to take part in a tryout in front of Spanish Soccer Club, Villareal, for a chance to make their American all-start travel squad or to earn a year-long scholarship to train with the club in Spain.

I.S.S.A. students are being recognized by college teams domestically too for their work on and off the pitch.

“So two-thirds of our senior class has soccer offers at the school of their choice. So, we’re really thrilled about that and it’s only in our first year of accreditation. As we continue to build our program and play more universities, I think that it’s going to be really exciting,” said International Soccer Academy of America Founder Ethan Hunt.

