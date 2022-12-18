South Bend Symphony Orchestra holds annual Home for the Holidays concert

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are upon us, but it doesn’t feel quite like the festive season without a bit of music.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra was joined by Notre Dame’s Concordia Octet and Southold Dance Theater to perform their annual Home for The Holidays concert at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The symphony also welcomed guest conductor Geoffrey Larson and renowned Irish American Baritone opera singer Emmett O’Hanlon to perform some classic holiday tunes like Silent Night and Deck the Halls.

The South Bend Symphony is also using this concert as a food drive to help fill the shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“Well, the holidays are about giving back, and so, even when you’re coming to the symphony to treat yourself, you could be giving back at the same time. We’re a nonprofit, but we take it upon ourselves to give back to the community as well, so we’re a community service, and this is just one more way we can provide service. So, we’re collecting food for the Center for the Homeless tonight, and anybody that brings in a can today or tomorrow gets a free ticket to our show on March 4, the Kayhan Kalhol Masterworks Series here at the Morris. So, bring food, non-perishable, and come see us again in March.”

If you missed Home for the Holidays tonight, there is one more chance to catch it Sunday, December 18, at 2:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

This is the second time in a week that the South Bend Symphony has played at the Morris. They performed The Nutcracker.

They also packed the Morris for Día de los Muertos and held a family concert featuring a narration of The Snowman at Notre Dame’s Debartolo Performing Arts Center.

