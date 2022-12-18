Saturday is national Wreaths Across America Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is a day to remember the fallen and to honor those who have served.

It’s national Wreaths Across America day.

Local volunteers placed hundreds of wreaths at Mishawaka’s Fairview Cemetery.

Team Red, White and Blue South Bend organized the event.

Their mission is to enrich the lives of veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Light Lake Effect Snow Overnight
Doctors at the South Bend Clinic are seeing new cases of POTS every single day.
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines
Brian Morrow
Berrien County man charged in death of 8-year-old son appears in court
Gregory Cater
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop

Latest News

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra plays seasonal favorites and Christmas classics during their...
South Bend Symphony Orchestra holds annual Home for the Holidays concert
Tri State Classic features handful of Michiana hoops teams
A shopper and a store clerk exchange a smile at the University Park Mall on Super Saturday.
Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall
a
Super Saturday Shopping