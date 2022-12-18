Saturday is national Wreaths Across America Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is a day to remember the fallen and to honor those who have served.

It’s national Wreaths Across America day.

Local volunteers placed hundreds of wreaths at Mishawaka’s Fairview Cemetery.

Team Red, White and Blue South Bend organized the event.

Their mission is to enrich the lives of veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance.

