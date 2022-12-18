No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 6 Virginia Tech in ACC opener on Sunday

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team opens conference play this Sunday in Blacksburg, Va., where the No. 5 Irish (8-1) will face the No. 6 Virginia Tech Hokies (10-0).

The last time we saw the Irish on the court, they were blowing out Merrimack College behind a historic effort from Olivia Miles. The sophomore point guard recorded the third triple-double of her career — which is the most of any player in program history.

Earlier this month, Head Coach Niele Ivey explained how Miles opens up the offense for her entire team.

“Luckily, I have so many options,” Brey said. “It kind of goes off who has the hot hand that day. Obviously, Olivia usually has the ball in her hands. So, if it’s not her scoring, she’s finding the open person. That’s what I love about this group. There’s so much balance on our team, so anybody can step up in those moments.

“Knowing that (Olivia) is a pass-first point guard and for her to come out so aggressive and confident offensively was just icing on the cake,” Ivey added. “She can do both. I love that she can score, but also she makes everybody better around her.”

Tipoff on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum is set for 4 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
Gregory Cater
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
Crews were called to the 1200 block of Airport Rd. for reports of a barn fire.
Several pigs dead after barn fire in Cass County

Latest News

Irish men’s basketball heading south for first part of winter break
As the Notre Dame football team prepares for its last game of the season, the coaches already...
Irish football coaches discuss transfer portal possibilities
Irish prepare to replace key pieces on both sides of the ball
Notre Dame looks to replace NFL-level talent
Freeman not expecting more transfer or opt out news ahead of Gator Bowl
ND Football: Freeman discusses final talks with departing players