No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 6 Virginia Tech in ACC opener on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team opens conference play this Sunday in Blacksburg, Va., where the No. 5 Irish (8-1) will face the No. 6 Virginia Tech Hokies (10-0).

The last time we saw the Irish on the court, they were blowing out Merrimack College behind a historic effort from Olivia Miles. The sophomore point guard recorded the third triple-double of her career — which is the most of any player in program history.

Earlier this month, Head Coach Niele Ivey explained how Miles opens up the offense for her entire team.

“Luckily, I have so many options,” Brey said. “It kind of goes off who has the hot hand that day. Obviously, Olivia usually has the ball in her hands. So, if it’s not her scoring, she’s finding the open person. That’s what I love about this group. There’s so much balance on our team, so anybody can step up in those moments.

“Knowing that (Olivia) is a pass-first point guard and for her to come out so aggressive and confident offensively was just icing on the cake,” Ivey added. “She can do both. I love that she can score, but also she makes everybody better around her.”

Tipoff on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum is set for 4 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.