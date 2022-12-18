Mother-daughter donation drive helps bring clothing to women in need.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Taylor Kinkade, a Mishawaka high school student and goalie on the Adams hockey team. Set up a donation event for St. Margaret’s house, a shelter that helps improve the lives of women and children in the area.

The idea for the event came from an online post Taylor noticed from another hockey league in Indianapolis. Taylor went to her mother, who happens to be the Adams hockey team manager. Together they helped set up, ‘Scarves for St. Margs’.

St. Margret’s was chosen by Taylor because of the help it brings to the community, specifically their work with women and children in need. They contacted the shelter asking what items they were most in-need of.

After getting the list, the two went to work promoting the event through Facebook and radio.

The drop-off event took place this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the Ice Box. With hundreds of hats, socks, gloves, and other important items being donated.

“I would love to say thank you to everyone who came and donated. This has completely exceeded mine and Taylors expectations,” said Aime Petrie, event organizer and Taylor’s mom. “At one point I even got a little emotional, when I couldn’t keep up with everything coming in.”

The two hope to make ‘Scarves for St. Margs’ an annual event in the community.

