Michiana high school hoops scores: 12/17/2022
BOYS SCORES
Indiana
Adams 70, Michigan City 60
Argos 44, Pioneer 32
Bethany Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 35
Concord 55, East Noble 26
Culver 44, Trinity Greenlawn 29
DeMotte Christian 76, South Central 60
Jimtown 53, Fairfield 43
John Glenn 47, LaVille 33
LaPorte 63, Knox 46
Manchester 75, Winamac 33
Marian 58, Gary West 52
North Judson 61, Westville 53
Northridge 59, Goshen 47
Oregon-Davis 54, Tri-Twp. 43
Peru 51, Tippecanoe Valley 41
Valparaiso 64, Elkhart 32
Warsaw 65, South Bend St. Joseph 48
Michigan
Bridgman 54, Cassopolis 27
GIRLS SCORES
Tri-State Holiday Classic (at Southwestern Michigan College)
Game 1: Riley 43, Niles 29
Game 2: Hillcrest (Ill.) 36, Lawton 19
Game 3: Dowagiac 46, Riley 17
Game 4: Benton Harbor 36, Hillcrest (Ill.) 29
Game 5: Elkhart 66, Edwardsburg 52
Other Games Involving Teams in Michiana
Adams 54, LaPorte 13
Akron Hoban (Ohio) 62, Culver Academy 32
Bethany Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 40
Eastside 52, Lakeland 48
Fort Wayne Snider 59, Fairfield 38
Highland 50, Michigan City 28
Mishawaka 57, Concord 36
Pioneer 49, Triton 29
Plymouth 42, NorthWood 27
Portage 50, South Bend St. Joseph 28
Tippecanoe Valley 58, Whitko 35
Tri-Twp. 68, Oregon-Davis 45
Valparaiso 41, North Judson 26
Warsaw 56, Wawasee 41
Washington 69, Bolingbrook (Ill.) 63
Washington Twp. 55, West Central 32
Westview 55, Sturgis 46
