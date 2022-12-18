Michiana high school hoops scores: 12/17/2022

Tri-State Holiday Classic
Tri-State Holiday Classic(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYS SCORES

Indiana

Adams 70, Michigan City 60

Argos 44, Pioneer 32

Bethany Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 35

Concord 55, East Noble 26

Culver 44, Trinity Greenlawn 29

DeMotte Christian 76, South Central 60

Jimtown 53, Fairfield 43

John Glenn 47, LaVille 33

LaPorte 63, Knox 46

Manchester 75, Winamac 33

Marian 58, Gary West 52

North Judson 61, Westville 53

Northridge 59, Goshen 47

Oregon-Davis 54, Tri-Twp. 43

Peru 51, Tippecanoe Valley 41

Valparaiso 64, Elkhart 32

Warsaw 65, South Bend St. Joseph 48

Michigan

Bridgman 54, Cassopolis 27

GIRLS SCORES

Tri-State Holiday Classic (at Southwestern Michigan College)

Game 1: Riley 43, Niles 29

Game 2: Hillcrest (Ill.) 36, Lawton 19

Game 3: Dowagiac 46, Riley 17

Game 4: Benton Harbor 36, Hillcrest (Ill.) 29

Game 5: Elkhart 66, Edwardsburg 52

Other Games Involving Teams in Michiana

Adams 54, LaPorte 13

Akron Hoban (Ohio) 62, Culver Academy 32

Bethany Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 40

Eastside 52, Lakeland 48

Fort Wayne Snider 59, Fairfield 38

Highland 50, Michigan City 28

Mishawaka 57, Concord 36

Pioneer 49, Triton 29

Plymouth 42, NorthWood 27

Portage 50, South Bend St. Joseph 28

Tippecanoe Valley 58, Whitko 35

Tri-Twp. 68, Oregon-Davis 45

Valparaiso 41, North Judson 26

Warsaw 56, Wawasee 41

Washington 69, Bolingbrook (Ill.) 63

Washington Twp. 55, West Central 32

Westview 55, Sturgis 46

