Memorial service for Riley student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention.

On Dec. 2, 21-year-old Savanna Heard took her own life.

Saturday friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness for the often-silent mental struggle many go through that can lead to suicide.

Family and friends spoke about Savanna, saying they never would have guessed she was struggling the way she was.

And hoping that others thinking of ending their life know that it is okay to reach out for help.

“It doesn’t matter your economic status, it doesn’t matter your gender, your race, it doesn’t matter your religion,” said Diona Jones, Savanna’s former teacher. “This time of the year is very heavy for people, so we just wanted to come out and use savanna’s life, and her story to share with others that there is support and sometimes it’s hard to help people internally, when they have something going on internally, but even just as savanna was a great listener, even having somebody to listen, that we’re here for you.”

At the service Savanna’s family shared that they want everyone to be familiar with the phone number 988. That’s the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

