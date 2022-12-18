Irish defense talks Gator Bowl prep, facing SEC opponent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is now just under two weeks away from its season finale against South Carolina in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

16 Sports is hearing from some key members of the Irish defense ahead of the matchup as the group starts to shift its attention from final exams to the final game of the year.

“We just look at it like it’s the last game,” sad Xavier Watts, Irish safety. “You know, give it all you can. You don’t want to leave anything behind. You don’t want to regret anything. We’re not going to play in another football game for another eight months, so just leave it all out on the field and practice.”

Overall, there’s a familiar sentiment amongst the group in terms of preparing to face the No. 19 Gamecocks — an SEC team that is coming into the matchup with two straight wins over top 10 teams (Tennessee and Clemson) to ends its regular season.

“Everybody here has limited experience playing SEC teams,” said Howard Cross III, Irish defensive lineman. “I’m just excited to play them.”

“It’s ultimately going to be huge for next season,” said Benjamin Morrison, Irish cornerback. This would just motivate us that we can play with the best. Our opponent, we have to respect them. They have good players all around. So, if we play the way we’re capable of playing, all things should work out.”

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish football team will look a little different when it takes the field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 30 due to some key faces leaving to declare for the NFL Draft and the transfer portal.

But when 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of the matchup, many seemed excited for the new opportunities and challenges ahead.

“Some guys have to step up and do something they’ve never done before, so I feel like it’s a good opportunity for a lot of people to show what they can do,” Watts said.

“A point of emphasis is attack,” Cross said. “Last year’s bowl prep when (Marcus) Freeman stepped up, it was every day go as hard as you can. It was basically a scrimmage every day and we got after each other every day. It was fun, and we’re doing the exact same thing.

“The young guys are getting a chance, everybody is getting a chance to show what they can do.],” Cross added. “It’s a new team, so everybody can do what they’re going to do.”

“We’re going to make sure we come out there ready, win that game, prepare for next season and stop worrying about what we could’ve done for that game if we lost,” said Junior Tuihalamaka, Irish linebacker.

The Gator Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. The game will air on ESPN.

