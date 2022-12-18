First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Christmas Eve: Blizzard Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧: Strong wind with this system (Will lead to whiteouts on the roads. Dangerous cold (wind chills to -10 to -20). Lake effect snow showers Friday PM into Christmas weekend.

𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧: Exact low-pressure track across the Great Lakes Thursday into Saturday. This is why we CANNOT give you snowfall estimates just yet and why you should NOT bite into social media hype with snowfall amounts more than 3 days out. We still do not know where heavy lake effect snow bands will set up just yet...

------ 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗜 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪 ------

⚠️ A multi-day First Alert Weather Day has been issued Thursday, Friday, & Christmas Eve.



👉 Roads will likely become hazardous Thursday night into Christmas weekend across the region.



👉 We are still fine-tuning this forecast and changes are likely! #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/RieCdpyHn2 — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) December 18, 2022

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Wind: WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the lower 30s. Overnight lows in the low 20s. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overnight lows in the low 20s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few peeks of sun are likely ahead of a major winter storm to move into the Midwest and Great Lakes states. Most of Wednesday will stay dry. A few rain showers mixed with snow will move in Wednesday night.

THURSDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Off and on rain showers mixed with snow and sleet. Expect slick roads to develop Thursday night as we see a transition to potentially heavy snow, wind, and cold. We are still fine-tuning this forecast and changes are likely!

FRIDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow and blizzard-force winds will lead to hazardous travel across the region! Plowable snow is becoming more likely. Lake effect snow Friday night. We are still fine-tuning this forecast and changes are likely!

CHRISTMAS EVE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy lake effect snow bands and near blizzard conditions throughout the morning. Lake effect snow will continue into the afternoon and evening with less wind. Hazardous travel across the region! We are still fine-tuning this forecast!

CHRISTMAS DAY: Lake effect snow bands and dangerous cold are likely. We are still fine-tuning this forecast! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.