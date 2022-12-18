Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.

Firefighters had the blaze under control quickly, but they remained on scene for about another 90 minutes. W. Ewing Avenue was temporarily closed between Ironwood Drive and South Russell Avenue while crews fought the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

