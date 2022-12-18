Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.

Firefighters had the blaze under control quickly, but they remained on scene for about another 90 minutes. W. Ewing Avenue was temporarily closed between Ironwood Drive and South Russell Avenue while crews fought the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Watching a late week & Chirstmas winter storm
Doctors at the South Bend Clinic are seeing new cases of POTS every single day.
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines
Brian Morrow
Berrien County man charged in death of 8-year-old son appears in court
Gregory Cater
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop

Latest News

Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire...
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. on reports...
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
International Soccer Academy of America stopped by the studio for our Sunday Morning Spotlight.
Sunday Morning Spotlight: International Soccer Academy of America
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend