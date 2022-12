1 DEAD AFTER SHOOTING ON JOHNSON ST IN SOUTH BEND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A HOMICIDE AFTER RESPONDING TO A SHOOTING IN THE EARLY HOURS OF SUNDAY MORNING IN SOUTH BEND. OFFICERS ARRIVED AT JOHNSON STREET JUST AFTER THREE AM WHERE THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND. HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL BUT DID NOT SURVIVE HIS INJURIES.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON WHAT HAPPENED IS ASKED TO CALL THE SOUTH BEND POLICE DETECTIVE BUREAU OR CRIMESTOPPERS.

