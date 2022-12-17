Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed with 3 on board

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A sprawling search by air and sea is continuing Friday for a medical transport plane that crashed off Maui with three people onboard.

KHNL reports rescue crews have spotted oil sheen and recovered aircraft debris. But Coast Guard officials said it hasn’t been confirmed the debris is from the downed craft.

Global Medical Response owns the aircraft and confirmed the crew was headed to Hawaii Island to pick up a patient.

“We are doing everything we can to bring our team members home,” the company said.

The Coast Guard said multiple aircraft and vessels have joined the widening search.

Overnight, flight radar was reported as showing a Coast Guard airplane flying across the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island to search for the missing crew.

Amid the ongoing search, Coast Guard officials said their aircraft reported seeing a sheen in the search area and a patrol boat recovered some aircraft debris. But officials said it’s not known if they belong to the missing aircraft.

“It does correlate with the last known position of the plane, but we can’t for certain say that it’s from the same aircraft,” said Lt. Commander Andrew Williams, Coast Guard rescue mission coordinator.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board said it is responding to investigate the crash.

Officials have said it wasn’t immediately known what may have caused the plane to come down. The weather Thursday night was rainy and windy, and the channel where the plane came down is known for choppy ocean conditions.

“We’re praying that we find the people involved in this accident,” said Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino.

Meanwhile, Global Medical Response said it is currently reaching out to the families of the missing crew. Hawaii Life Flight has also paused its transport flights as the search continues.

“Our caregivers are delivering care to patients who need service the most,” said Speedy Bailey, of American Medical Response Hawaii. “The pause is a time to take care of our caregivers, so we’re doing that right now and we’re deeply concerned for all the family involved and the family of our caregivers.”

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released a statement, extending his support to the families of crew members aboard the plane.

“The service they provide to our community is truly invaluable, and we mahalo all who risk their lives daily to save the lives of others. Our administration remains hopeful in the Coast Guard’s search and eagerly awaits any sign of good news.”

The company has been operating in Hawaii since 2010, according to its website.

