Pet Vet: Separation Anxiety

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sometimes pets have an odd way of telling us that they miss us when we go away. Chewing on things and acting anxious are some common signs, and it got even more complicated as newly adopted pets experienced the return to the workforce of their pet parents.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to discuss pandemic pets, and others that are experiencing separation anxiety.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you could always send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

