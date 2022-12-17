One person dead in crash in Elkhart County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

