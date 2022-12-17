Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/16/2022
INDIANA
BOYS SCORES
Argos 64, Career Academy 49
Boone Grove 54, Tri-Twp. 45
Adams 71, Clay 67
Culver Academy 55, Park Tudor 47
LaPorte 80, Griffith 49
Knox 53, Caston 47
Lakeland 58, Eastside 31
Mishawaka 52, Concord 30
New Prairie 54, Jimtown 51
Rochester 63, North Miami 38
NorthWood 54, Plymouth 30
Penn 79, Bremen 16
LaVille 56, Pioneer 37
Prairie Heights 74, Churubusco 33
St. Joseph 73, Riley 65
Warsaw 63, Wawasee 40
John Glenn 52, Washington 31
Angola 53, Westview 51
Kouts 55, Westville 51
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Whitko 42
Triton 64, Winamac 36
GIRLS SCORES
Tri-Twp. 38, Boone Grove 24
Culver 63, Career Academy 24
Hathaway Brown (Ohio) 54, Culver Academy 32
Caston 61, Knox 25
Portage 58, LaPorte 6
Marian 59, Elkhart 56
Michigan City 32, Merrillville 30
Northridge 71, Goshen 32
South Central 72, Oregon-Davis 39
Pioneer 53, LaVille 38
Churubusco 46, Prairie Heights 28
St. Joseph 55, Riley 26
MICHIGAN
BOYS SCORES
Colon 56, Battle Creek St. Philip 555
Cassopolis 45, Berrien Springs 43
Brandywine 51, Buchanan 40
Fennville 56, Coloma 51
Countryside Academy 62, Covert 33
Eau Claire 52, Howardsville Christian 50 (F/OT)
Michigan Lutheran 47, New Buffalo 35
Otsego 76, Edwardsburg 51
Parchment 75, Constantine 47
River Valley 60, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 36
Watervliet 57, South Haven 44
Niles 50, Sturgis 42
Three Rivers 66, Vicksburg 46
GIRLS SCORES
Bridgman 42, Allegan 26
Climax-Scotts 36, Burr Oak 21
Colon 52, Battle Creek St Philip 25
Howardsville Christian 50, Eau Claire 9
Fennville 37, Coloma 21
Lakeshore 30, St. Joseph 25
Edwardsburg 51, Otsego 36
Berrien Springs 49, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 40
Constantine 45, Parchment 37
Sturgis 52, Niles 43
Vicksburg 56, Three Rivers 35
