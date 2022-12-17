Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/16/2022

INDIANA

BOYS SCORES

Argos 64, Career Academy 49

Boone Grove 54, Tri-Twp. 45

Adams 71, Clay 67

Culver Academy 55, Park Tudor 47

LaPorte 80, Griffith 49

Knox 53, Caston 47

Lakeland 58, Eastside 31

Mishawaka 52, Concord 30

New Prairie 54, Jimtown 51

Rochester 63, North Miami 38

NorthWood 54, Plymouth 30

Penn 79, Bremen 16

LaVille 56, Pioneer 37

Prairie Heights 74, Churubusco 33

St. Joseph 73, Riley 65

Warsaw 63, Wawasee 40

John Glenn 52, Washington 31

Angola 53, Westview 51

Kouts 55, Westville 51

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Whitko 42

Triton 64, Winamac 36

GIRLS SCORES

Tri-Twp. 38, Boone Grove 24

Culver 63, Career Academy 24

Hathaway Brown (Ohio) 54, Culver Academy 32

Caston 61, Knox 25

Portage 58, LaPorte 6

Marian 59, Elkhart 56

Michigan City 32, Merrillville 30

Northridge 71, Goshen 32

South Central 72, Oregon-Davis 39

Pioneer 53, LaVille 38

Churubusco 46, Prairie Heights 28

St. Joseph 55, Riley 26

MICHIGAN

BOYS SCORES

Colon 56, Battle Creek St. Philip 555

Cassopolis 45, Berrien Springs 43

Brandywine 51, Buchanan 40

Fennville 56, Coloma 51

Countryside Academy 62, Covert 33

Eau Claire 52, Howardsville Christian 50 (F/OT)

Michigan Lutheran 47, New Buffalo 35

Otsego 76, Edwardsburg 51

Parchment 75, Constantine 47

River Valley 60, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 36

Watervliet 57, South Haven 44

Niles 50, Sturgis 42

Three Rivers 66, Vicksburg 46

GIRLS SCORES

Bridgman 42, Allegan 26

Climax-Scotts 36, Burr Oak 21

Colon 52, Battle Creek St Philip 25

Howardsville Christian 50, Eau Claire 9

Fennville 37, Coloma 21

Lakeshore 30, St. Joseph 25

Edwardsburg 51, Otsego 36

Berrien Springs 49, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 40

Constantine 45, Parchment 37

Sturgis 52, Niles 43

Vicksburg 56, Three Rivers 35

