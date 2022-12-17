How to deal with struggling mental health during the holidays

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - While they call it the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays can be the most stressful.

After DJ and Tik Tok star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death was ruled a suicide, mental health professionals want to remind people that the battle with mental illness is always worth fighting.

Researcher and podcaster Marcus Parks said, “while mental illness isn’t my fault, it is my responsibility.” Still, anyone who has felt the abysmal despair that comes with depression will tell you that it can sometimes feel impossible to overcome.

More than 1,000 Hoosiers have lost their lives to suicide every year since 2016, and the suicide rate in Indiana has been higher than the national rate since 2000.

The CDC says fewer people commit suicide during the holidays compared to other times of the year but also found that more people experience depression or anxiety during the holidays and that the added stressors can exacerbate existing mental health challenges.

Dr. Erin Leonard, a psychotherapist, and author for Psychology Today says that childhood trauma and grief from loss are two common hurdles around the holidays.

She says there are three easy ways to improve one’s mood: going outside, watching funny tv shows or movies, and petting animals.

Smiling and laughing while watching something funny can release endorphins, dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin. Petting animals also instills a sense of calm and comfort, which is why animals are used in various types of therapy.

And before people feel like they are drowning under pressure, they need to “pour some water out” before it gets worse.

“A lot of times, I’ll explain it like you’re a glass of water; you’re the glass, and anxiety is the water, and life is naturally going to pour water into your glass, and if it reaches the top, it overflows, you feel like you’re going to fall out,” Dr. Erin Leonard, Ph.D. and Owner of Recore Counseling LLC, said. “And if you naturally just dump a little water out a time and sort of regroup and destress a little bit at a time, the water always stays at a manageable level, but that does require intention, self-discipline, and just allowing yourself, all right, I’m going to go take the dog for a walk; 10-minute walk, and when you come back, you really do feel like a different person.”

While it sounds simple, she says going outside and experiencing nature is the best medicine to turn your mood around and help balance your life.

Dr. Leonard also says too much screen time, unrealistic expectations from social media, and too much indoor time can contribute to depression and anxiety.

She also wanted to give people some tips and tools to be able to handle “difficult” relatives at the holiday dinner table, which included responses like, “well, I respect that we can have differing opinions,” and “I respect your perspective on the topic,” without engaging or falling into an “anger trap.”

Mental Healthcare professionals Tell 16 News Now that we can help those struggling simply by realizing something is wrong and then by listening.

“We never know what a phone call, a text nowadays, something we’ll do to lift someone’s spirits and let them know that they are thought of and cared about because it can be very depressing during this holiday season,” Marla Godette, a Mental Health Professional and Owner of Mentoring Moments LLC, said. “Let’s help. Let’s help in that way. Let’s help eliminate this depression just by being there.”

Seeing everyone else cheerful and enjoying the holidays can impact someone who is already depressed and “almost estrange them more,” which can lead to further isolation.

Mental health apps like The Daily Bean Finch Care can help people get out of a rut and help them keep a more balanced schedule. Dr. Leonard says Finch is more suited to children, while The Bean is more for older kids and teens. The Daily Bean can be found on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

If you’re going through a difficult time this holiday season, experiencing depression, anxiety, or thoughts of self-harm, you can reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or call 800-273-8255.

You can also reach out to Dr. Erin Leonard and Marla Godette by visiting their websites.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.