Local Farmer's Markets are perfect spots for last minute holiday gift shopping

Farmer's Market
Farmer's Market(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - River Valley Farmer’s Market off of Colfax, and South Bend Farmer’s Market off of Mishawaka Avenue are two Farmer’s Market’s in South Bend both great options for last minute holiday shopping.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., River Valley and the South Bend Farmer’s market allow local vendors to sell their goods.

The River Valley Farmer’s Market specializes in selling only handmade goods and locally farmed produce.

Visiting River Valley, you’ll find homemade treats like apple cider caramels and lavender lemon dream bars, as well as unique gifts like candles that look like desserts, and household goods like freshly carved cutting boards and spatulas.

The South Bend Farmers Market has been around for 98 years and boasts over 100 vendors.

Visiting the South Bend Farmer’s Market, you’ll find any and everything from locally and non-locally farmed produce, hot chocolate bombs, and over 80 varieties of cheeses.

Vendors from both markets tell 16 News Now that they really appreciate the close community and support that comes from a local farmer’s markets.

“People are always surprised to find handmade work like this at the Farmer’s Market. People expect produce and handy crafts and things like that and so it really just kind of shows a different level of what can be displayed here and what they can find here locally,” says Damen Mrozek, a vendor and owner of Briarwood Designs, located at the South Bend Farmer’s Market.

