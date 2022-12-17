Irish men’s basketball heading south for first part of winter break

Notre Dame plays its next 2 games in Georgia, Florida
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After having the week off for finals, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team returns to the court this weekend.

The Irish (7-3) are heading south for the first part of winter break. They will make their first stop on Sunday in Atlanta, where they will face Georgia (7-3) in what is technically a neutral site game at State Farm Arena — the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. However, it will likely feel more like a home game for the Bulldogs (7-3).

The Irish will then head further south to Tallahassee, Fla., where they will face the Florida State Seminoles in ACC play on Wednesday.

Head Coach Mike Brey touched on the winter break trip before practice on Friday.

“You know, it’ll be neat to play a neutral site game against an SEC team in an NBA arena,” Brey said. “It’ll be cool to play in that. I think our guys will be excited to play in that. But it’ll be kind of a road atmosphere, and we know that. It’s their backyard.

Sometimes you go on the road, and you get out of your building and you kind of know you have to come together a little bit more,” he continued. “I’ve experienced that through the years and know we’ve got a two-game swing where all you got is yourselves and probably that may be good for that group right now.”

Tipoff for Sunday’s tilt against Georgia is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2. Meanwhile, tipoff for Notre Dame’s matchup at Florida State is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
Gregory Cater
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
Crews were called to the 1200 block of Airport Rd. for reports of a barn fire.
Several pigs dead after barn fire in Cass County

Latest News

As the Notre Dame football team prepares for its last game of the season, the coaches already...
Irish football coaches discuss transfer portal possibilities
Irish prepare to replace key pieces on both sides of the ball
Notre Dame looks to replace NFL-level talent
Freeman not expecting more transfer or opt out news ahead of Gator Bowl
ND Football: Freeman discusses final talks with departing players
South Carolina features a relatively well-known quarterback in former Netflix star Spencer...
ND Football: No decision yet on QB plan for Gator Bowl