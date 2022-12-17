Irish men’s basketball heading south for first part of winter break

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After having the week off for finals, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team returns to the court this weekend.

The Irish (7-3) are heading south for the first part of winter break. They will make their first stop on Sunday in Atlanta, where they will face Georgia (7-3) in what is technically a neutral site game at State Farm Arena — the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. However, it will likely feel more like a home game for the Bulldogs (7-3).

The Irish will then head further south to Tallahassee, Fla., where they will face the Florida State Seminoles in ACC play on Wednesday.

Head Coach Mike Brey touched on the winter break trip before practice on Friday.

“You know, it’ll be neat to play a neutral site game against an SEC team in an NBA arena,” Brey said. “It’ll be cool to play in that. I think our guys will be excited to play in that. But it’ll be kind of a road atmosphere, and we know that. It’s their backyard.

Sometimes you go on the road, and you get out of your building and you kind of know you have to come together a little bit more,” he continued. “I’ve experienced that through the years and know we’ve got a two-game swing where all you got is yourselves and probably that may be good for that group right now.”

Tipoff for Sunday’s tilt against Georgia is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2. Meanwhile, tipoff for Notre Dame’s matchup at Florida State is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

