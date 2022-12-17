First Alert Forecast: Light Lake Effect Snow Overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue overnight, mainly for areas in SW Michigan and along the Indiana Toll Road. Snow accumulations will be light. Temps will dip so we will need to watch for some slick spots on the roads. Low of 23 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Few lake effect snow showers continue in the morning before the skies begin to clear a little. A few rays of sunshine may be seen during the afternoon once the flakes stop falling. It remains cold and breezy. High of 28 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun along with chilly temps. Highs will be in the lower 30s. High of 32 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and temps remain chilly. Some light snow showers are possible during the morning. Not much if any accumulation is likely. Temperatures will likely be just above the freezing mark for most of the day. High of 34 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday as we turn our attention to the possibility of a winter storm bringing region-wide impacts to the area as holiday travel ramps up. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 20s to middle 30s ahead of the storm on much of Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain/snow showers are possible. Then on Thursday, depending on the placement of the low and the timing of the front. Heavy snow likely moves in late in the day and continues through much of Friday. The system snow comes to an end, but it looks like lake effect snow showers will continue through Christmas eve and into Christmas day before coming to an end. It is also during this time where daily highs will likely be in the teens with lows in the low single digits. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

