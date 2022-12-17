City of South Bend eyes funds from bond issues, leases for development projects

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2023 promises to be a big year for bonding in the City of South Bend.

The city administration sees a need for two separate bond issues/lease agreements that, combined, would raise a total of $62.9 million.

After a public hearing scheduled for Monday, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission will be asked to approve the issuance of tax-exempt lease rental revenue bonds, series A, and taxable lease revenue bonds, series B.

The tax-exempt bonds would raise $34 million for “neighborhood improvements” throughout the city.

Much of the work would take place in city parks.

$3 million would be spent adding a splash bad, a playground, and a basketball court on the grounds of the MKL Dream Center. $2.5 million would be spent sprucing up Walker Park. Some say the city could double its money with a $5 million investment in LaSalle Park.

“There’s a possibility there’s some grant money,” said South Bend Councilman Troy Warner. “There’s a grant that would match $5 million for the LaSalle Park investment and make the total investment in LaSalle Park $10 million.”

The package also includes a host of planned streetscape improvements, with $5 million earmarked for work along LaSalle Avenue between MLK and Eddy Street, and $3 million set aside for work along Mishawaka Avenue between Longfellow and Emerson.

The other proposed bond issue would raise $28.9 million to cover the cost of building a new 900-plus space parking garage that’s part of the city’s commitment to aid in the expansion of Memorial Hospital and its campus.

“On the Beacon side, this is one of the largest investments in downtown in decades, and this is our piece to unlock that investment by building the structured parking garages,” said South Bend Community Investment Director Caleb Bauer.

The bonding proposals are expected to go before the South Bend Common Council on Jan. 23, 2023.

