CDC approves bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under

(WNDU) - The CDC has given the green light for use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5!

Specifically, Pfizer and Moderna’s boosters have been authorized for infants as young as 6 months old.

Both booster doses target two strains of COVID-19, the original strain of the virus and the most widely-spread Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5.

You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, by clicking here.

