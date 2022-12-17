CDC approves bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The CDC has given the green light for use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5!
Specifically, Pfizer and Moderna’s boosters have been authorized for infants as young as 6 months old.
Both booster doses target two strains of COVID-19, the original strain of the virus and the most widely-spread Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5.
You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, by clicking here.
