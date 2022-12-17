2nd Chance Pet: Nike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Nike, a 5-year-old Shepherd mix that is looking for a new home.

If you want to adopt Nike or any other pet you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit them 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol, IN.

