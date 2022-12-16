Three Rivers woman ordered to repay $1M in restitution, taxes after fraud scheme

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Three Rivers woman has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison after a years-long fraud scheme involving an Elkhart business.

Kristina M. Harshberger, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and three counts of filing false tax returns on Thursday.

Harshberger was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release. She has also been ordered to repay $801,128 in restitution to the victims, as well as $233,854 to the IRS.

According to case documents, starting in 2015, Harshberger used her position as a controller and general manager of an Elkhart business to make unauthorized, personal charges to a business credit card. Harshberger continued the fraud for three years through 2018.

She embezzled over $800,000 total and did not report the income on her taxes between 2015 and 2017.

