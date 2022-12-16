St. Joe County police help kids pick out presents, meet Santa for the holidays

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

Well, on Wednesday night, 16 News Now told you about Mishawaka’s “Shop with a Cop” event. On Thursday, it was the county’s turn to give back to kids in our community!

The St. Joseph County Police Department teamed up with Burger King and Meijer for the evening’s event, as well as Santa Claus.

Officers and other police department employees took children from the YWCA to dinner and a visit with Santa at Burger King! Then they turned on their lights and took the kids to Meijer to shop for gifts!

“We love this because a lot of times these kids are less fortunate, and they don’t always have presents under the tree, so we like to give them the joy of doing this and having something to eat and having something they can put under the tree on Christmas Day,” said Sgt. Jason Dziubinski, St. Joseph County Police Department.

Thursday’s event was hosted by Quality Dining.

