Single vehicle crash on US 6 leaves road closed near Bremen

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A vehicle rolling on US 6 has the road closed between County Road 106 and Miami Trail this morning, Friday, December 16, according to Marshall County dispatch.

The cause of the accident or the status of those inside the vehicle is not currently known.

This is a breaking news story, and it will continue to be updated as more information is released.

