Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31

(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a Rochester man is dead after he was hit by an SUV on Thursday night in Fulton County.

Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash just before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.

Police say a 23-year-old Cincinnati man was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the passing lane of southbound U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East when Steven Patrick Biggs, 51, of Rochester was walking across the travel portion of southbound U.S. 31.

Biggs was struck by the Toyota and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
‘Thorough independent review’ clears Penn volleyball coach from suspension
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few light snow showers through Friday; Lake effect snow this weekend

Latest News

Gregory Cater
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
Crews were called to the 1200 block of Airport Rd. for reports of a barn fire.
Early morning fire in Niles
Niles Barn Fire
Niles Barn Fire
Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure