Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a Rochester man is dead after he was hit by an SUV on Thursday night in Fulton County.

Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash just before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.

Police say a 23-year-old Cincinnati man was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the passing lane of southbound U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East when Steven Patrick Biggs, 51, of Rochester was walking across the travel portion of southbound U.S. 31.

Biggs was struck by the Toyota and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

