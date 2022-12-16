Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of U.S. 6 in Marshall County was temporarily closed Friday morning after a vehicle rolled over.

The road was closed between State Road 106 and Miami Trail, which is just west of Bremen. Officials say the road has since been reopened to traffic.

The cause of the rollover crash and the conditions of those inside the vehicle are both currently unknown.

The map below details the portion of U.S. 6 that was temporarily closed due to the crash:

