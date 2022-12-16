1 student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school

One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — One student was killed and three other teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said they were shot outside the school.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern said.

Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

A Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman did not immediately responded to an emailed request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
‘Thorough independent review’ clears Penn volleyball coach from suspension
Early morning crash temporarily closes lanes on Bypass in St. Joseph County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans
Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme.
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media