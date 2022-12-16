New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A New Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Michigan City on Thursday afternoon.

Michigan City Police officers were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.

The investigation indicated that the suspect had received an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and took off from the bank in a vehicle prior to officers arriving.

Officers canvassed the area and determined that the suspect had left in a dark-colored vehicle and had traveled south on Franklin Street. A short time later, the vehicle was located across the state line in New Buffalo by a Pokagon Band Tribal Police officer.

Search warrants and an arrest warrant were granted, which resulted in the arrest of Ryan Michael James, 43, of New Buffalo. The arrest was made at an undisclosed location in New Buffalo.

The investigation into the bank robbery continues.

If you have any information that could help the Michigan City Police Department with its investigation, you’re asked to call Detective Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077.

You can also contact the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger, through its crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Other agencies who assisted with this incident were Pokagon Band Tribal Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, LaPorte County Prosecutors Office, LaPorte County Magistrate Link, and Berrien County Judge Pasula.

