New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A New Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Michigan City on Thursday afternoon.

Michigan City Police officers were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.

The investigation indicated that the suspect had received an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and took off from the bank in a vehicle prior to officers arriving.

Officers canvassed the area and determined that the suspect had left in a dark-colored vehicle and had traveled south on Franklin Street. A short time later, the vehicle was located across the state line in New Buffalo by a Pokagon Band Tribal Police officer.

Search warrants and an arrest warrant were granted, which resulted in the arrest of Ryan Michael James, 43, of New Buffalo. The arrest was made at an undisclosed location in New Buffalo.

The investigation into the bank robbery continues.

If you have any information that could help the Michigan City Police Department with its investigation, you’re asked to call Detective Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077.

You can also contact the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger, through its crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Other agencies who assisted with this incident were Pokagon Band Tribal Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, LaPorte County Prosecutors Office, LaPorte County Magistrate Link, and Berrien County Judge Pasula.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Three Rivers woman ordered to repay $1M in restitution, taxes after fraud scheme

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Three Rivers woman has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison after a years-long fraud scheme involving an Elkhart business.

News

Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The store will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

News

LaPorte native promoted to bishop by Pope Francis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Pope Francis appointed Rev. Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C, as bishop-elect of the Diocese of St. Cloud in Minnesota.

News

Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Latest News

Crime

Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers recovered approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl. The DEA considers two milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose for most people.

News

Officials: ‘A number of pigs’ dead after barn fire in Cass County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Crews were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Airport Road in Howard Township.

News

Niles Barn Fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Crews were sent to the 1200 block of Airport Rd. around 3:30 this morning for reports of a fire

Traffic

Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A portion of U.S. 6 in Marshall County was temporarily closed Friday morning after police say a vehicle rolled multiple times down a steep embankment.

Traffic

Early morning crash temporarily closes lanes on Bypass in St. Joseph County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say there were multiple cars involved in the crash, with one vehicle catching on fire.

News

First Alert Forecast: Lake Effect Snow Showers for the Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago