Mullen Automotive receives $200 million purchase order for 6,000 EV cargo vans

BREA, Calif. (WNDU) - Mullen Automotive has landed a $200 million purchase order to manufacture 6,000 Class 1 electric-powered cargo vans.

Mullen recently purchased the Mishawaka auto assembly plant where the commercial Hummer was once made but work on the cargo van contract will take place at a plant in Tunica, Miss.

The purchase order was placed by the Randy Marion Automotive Group.

