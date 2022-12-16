Mullen Automotive receives $200 million purchase order for 6,000 EV cargo vans
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
BREA, Calif. (WNDU) - Mullen Automotive has landed a $200 million purchase order to manufacture 6,000 Class 1 electric-powered cargo vans.
Mullen recently purchased the Mishawaka auto assembly plant where the commercial Hummer was once made but work on the cargo van contract will take place at a plant in Tunica, Miss.
The purchase order was placed by the Randy Marion Automotive Group.
