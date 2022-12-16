Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families

Gift wrapped boxes
(Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the seventh year in a row, the Christmas Store at Monroe Circle Community Center (MC3) in South Bend is giving Michiana families who may find themselves in challenging times an opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for their children for a large discount.

The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gift costs are offset by 90 percent (for example, a $30 gift will cost $3) and shoppers can spend up to $5 per child.

If you pre-registered for the store, you will receive a designated time slot. If you are not pre-registered, you are welcome to wait in line to shop on a first come, first serve basis. For those who are waiting, there will be warm snacks, fellowship, and Christmas music.

If you bring your children, there will be a separate supervised area for them to wait while you shop so the surprise is not spoiled for them!

for more information head to the Monroe Circle Community Center’s Facebook page. There, you will also find an event page for the Christmas Store.

