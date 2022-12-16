Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood announces reelection campaign

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Could it be “four more years” as Mishawaka’s mayor for Dave Wood?

That’s his hope as he launched his campaign for reelection on Thursday night!

Wood has served as Mishawaka’s mayor for the last 12 years.

He told 16 News Now that the city is “being transformed” with remarkable growth in the economy and major improvements throughout the city, including infrastructure, city services, and quality of life.

Wood says population growth and business expansions have created record-breaking construction throughout the city.

“I got one of my best compliments fairly recently from a person who I would have never known, and she didn’t know I was standing behind her,” Mayor Dave Wood (R-Mishawaka). “But it was a 16-year-old. And she turned to her friend and said, ‘Wow, when did Mishawaka get to be so cool?’ And I thought, ‘You know what? That speaks to me because maybe she will take pride in this community, and rather than want to leave it, maybe she’ll want to stay and raise her family here, too.’”

Wood is the 21st mayor in the city’s history, succeeding Jeff Rea, now the executive director of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Before being elected, Wood served on the Mishawaka Common Council for 12 years.

