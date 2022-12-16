Mishawaka High School students hold ‘Grocery Store Food Drive’ for those in need

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?

How about Mishawaka students coming together to provide meals for those in need?

Students set up their 42nd annual food drive at Mishawaka High School on Friday. It had aisle after aisle of donated food for families.

“The community service we’re doing now will reflect on us later in life, so it’s super important to give back to the community because they’ve been giving to us for all these years,” said Tanner Parmley, a student.

It’s more than just food available; hygiene products were on the shelves as well!

Families will come and collect the food on Saturday morning!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
‘Thorough independent review’ clears Penn volleyball coach from suspension
Early morning crash temporarily closes lanes on Bypass in St. Joseph County

Latest News

Matt Gotsch gives viewers some incredible tips to keep their mental health as jolly as the...
Mindful mental health tips for the holidays
Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme.
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to people that need them the most in...
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
Medical Moment: Using four-dimensional lung scans on long-COVID patients.
Medical Moment: Using four-dimensional lung scans on long-COVID patients
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season...
Boss Services gives away furnace