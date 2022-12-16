Mishawaka High School students hold ‘Grocery Store Food Drive’ for those in need

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?

How about Mishawaka students coming together to provide meals for those in need?

Students set up their 42nd annual food drive at Mishawaka High School on Friday. It had aisle after aisle of donated food for families.

“The community service we’re doing now will reflect on us later in life, so it’s super important to give back to the community because they’ve been giving to us for all these years,” said Tanner Parmley, a student.

It’s more than just food available; hygiene products were on the shelves as well!

Families will come and collect the food on Saturday morning!

