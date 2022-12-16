Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7.

“Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Now, Michiana residents are tasked with driving upwards of an hour to Westville, Fort Wayne, or Kalamazoo in order to get 24/7 emergency vet care.

For older residents like Barb Wenger, that drive is not ideal.

“This is TiTi and this one here is Coco,” Wenger says, introducing her puppies.

Barb Wenger got her dogs recently, after the passing of her other dog in September.

The other night, Wenger’s dogs got into some dark chocolate, and when she went to look for a nearby emergency clinic, Wenger was devastated to learn, there aren’t any.

“It was really scary. I really thought I was going to lose one of these guys just because I couldn’t get ahold of a vet,” Wenger says.

According to local veterinarians, preparation is the best prevention, saying that, if possible, as soon as you notice concerning signs, you should reach out to your pet’s daytime vet.

“So, if you’re noticing signs, connect with your own veteranarian and get in, that’s the first thing. The second thing is of course, prepare. Prepare to know where these places are. Prepare to have that phone number in your phone and then prepare to drive,” Dr. Visser says.

Still, pet owners say Michiana needs a 24/7 emergency vet clinic.

“It could’ve been worse; she could’ve had a broken leg and been screaming in pain the whole time that we were trying to find someone. I mean it was a very helpless, hopeless feeling to not have anywhere to go,” says Wenger.”

However, veterinarians who have been dealing with the shortage firsthand say, it’s just something residents will have to work with.

“We have to deal with the circumstances that are. It is very hopeful that we can have 24-hour care in our area, but in the meantime, for that pet that’s going to get sick tonight even, that’s going to mean something different,” Dr. Visser says.

