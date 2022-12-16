Meet SR3: Freshman following footsteps of state champ siblings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Washington boys’ hoops squad is dominated by veteran leadership, but one young face stands out in his first year with the program. As head coach Ryan Varga puts it: “He’s not your average 15-year-old.”

Freshman Steven Reynolds III has proven himself to be a valuable piece of a Panther squad vying for an NIC crown this winter.

“We haven’t won a conference title in many years,” says Reynolds. “So I feel like with me coming in, it’ll help us get over the hump and maybe win this year.”

The confidence comes naturally for Reynolds. His family name has been nearly synonymous with Panther basketball lately.

Last season, the Panther girls steam-rolled their way to a state title, coached by his dad Steve Jr. and led by 3 of his sisters -- Mila (now a freshman on the University of Maryland basketball team), Amiyah and Kira.

“They give me a lot of advice since being in the program. During tough moments they lift me up, bring me up,” Reynolds says. “It helps me play better, I feel like, because I need to live up to the expectation.”

While he’s still getting used to the high school game himself, Reynolds’ veteran teammates say the freshman is fitting in just fine.

“That guy can shoot the stripes off the ball,” senior forward Tyshaun Grundy says of his first-year teammate. “He’s a great player, a great asset to the team and it’s amazing playing with him.”

Senior All-NIC first team guard Marcus Northern agrees.

“He a confident kid,” Northern says of Reynolds. “He can really shoot the ball. He’s really just an all-around player. He’s real lengthy so he covers up a lot of floor for us. He just does a lot for us.”

“Steven’s kind of been in our locker room since the 6th grade,” says Coach Varga. “So it’s been kind of interesting now to have the pleasure of coaching him.... I’m just proud of his transition to high school and I just feel like the best is yet to come.”

